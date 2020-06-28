AEW star Big Swole was asked by a fan on how she would feel if former Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard joined AEW.

Swole revealed that Tessa joining the promotion would be her wisest choice. She also mentioned how Tessa's father, Tully Blanchard is a pastor and can give Tessa spiritual guidance.

"Professionally in my opinion her wisest choice is AEW," said Big Swole. "In our company she can have growth plus her Father (he's a Pastor) is there so she can get any/all the spiritual guidance she needs."

As noted earlier this week, Impact Wrestling terminated Tessa Blanchard's contract and stripped her of the Impact World Championship.

Tessa missed several empty arena TV tapings due to being stuck in Mexico because of COVID-19. She was supposed to send promos from Mexico for a June episode of Impact, but she never sent them. Reportedly there were even attempts made to get her to return and drop the Impact World Championship, but neither side would come to terms.

