Bobby Lashley recently sat down with Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling and was asked about dream matches.

Lashley has wanted to face Brock Lesnar for quite some time, and Lio Rush has revealed that they had pitched the idea, but there was no push for that match from WWE.

Lashley also said The Undertaker would also be a great dream match as well. He said that it was a match that you don't turn down.

"If you ever have the chance to wrestle The Undertaker and you say no, you are out of your freaking mind," Lashley stated. "There is no way that I would not say The Undertaker, but of course, the Brock match is something that is talked about since the day I started into wrestling.

"So I know that it is the match that the fans want, and for me, that is the match that I want too. Brock has been at the top of the business for so long, and to have us clash, I think the fans would be really interested in that one."

Lashley will challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship tonight at WWE Backlash. You can catch our live coverage of the pay-per-view here.

