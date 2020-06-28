Bobby Lashley was recently on D-Von Dudley's podcast Table Talk where he talked about his current pairing with MVP. Lashley said that Paul Heyman had approached him for his thoughts on pairing with MVP, and he liked the idea since they had worked together on Impact Wrestling before.

"We did our little stint back in Impact," Lashley noted. "It was one of those things that we threw together, and I thought it went really well. I was excited because the chemistry we had was natural. He and I are friends, so the things that we do on camera is the same thing we do off camera, but they gave us this opportunity to play with it a little bit. When he came here, I think MVP was just coming to do the MVP Lounge. He had a son, and he wanted his son to see him under the lights one time.

"Paul Heyman came over to me. He was like, 'what do you think about MVP?' I was like, 'it's a no-brainer. Yeah, I would like to work with MVP. I've worked with him in the past. What are we gonna do?' He said, 'I don't know, but I think it'll be good.' Every week after that, people kept coming up to me saying something, but I didn't know what it was gonna be. I was for it. Like I said, me and him are really good friends and whatever we do is more natural, which is contradicting to anything we did before. I think right now, it's working really well, and I think it's gonna be so much better."

Lashley talked more about his stable with MVP and Kenny King on Impact. He said that MVP was originally slated to win the Impact World Championship before he became the first-ever African American world champion in the company's history.

"We started The Beat Down Clan. It was me, MVP and Kenny King, and the chemistry between the three of us was perfect," Lashley remarked. "When we first got together, MVP was running the mic. He was running his mouth, and he was going for the title.

"I think it was something where me and Kenny King help him get the title, but MVP goes to the UK and does an independent show. He blows out his knee, and we were already running, so they were like we got to put the title on Bobby. I was like you guys should have saw that from the beginning. It worked out well."

Lashley opened up about doing storylines that might make him uncomfortable like the Lana storyline that featured a wedding segment and a lot more drama. He says the thing that makes him more uncomfortable is exposing his kids to uncomfortable content, but he says he tries to keep the things that happen on TV separate from his real life.

"There's certain things you have to do in the wrestling business where it's like you have to do what's best for the show. I don't know if it was best for the show," Lashley noted. "When you come back, you pay your dues and you say you want to do whatever it takes to be on the roster, sometimes there's things that might not be the most favorable thing for you. It wasn't that uncomfortable.

"The only thing that was uncomfortable for me was that there was brief time in my career when I came back that my kids would come with me to every one of my shows, sit in front row, watch it and follow along online. There was a time when none of that happened where I wasn't bringing them to shows, they weren't watching it for a while and it was a little uncomfortable. Certain things like I didn't want my kids sitting in front of the TV on certain episodes, but I talk with them. It was a hard talk with them. My kids are cool. My kids are awesome and incredible, so I think with open dialogue, anything can be worked out.

"At the end of the day, it's TV. If you start blurring the lines between everything and confusing people between TV and reality, then it becomes a problem but not me."

