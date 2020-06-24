On The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T and Brad Gilmore talked about the penultimate episode of The Last Ride where The Undertaker said he has no desire to get back in a wrestling ring. Booker T talked about how The Undertaker has done almost everything in the ring and him getting the chance to one day walk his daughter down the aisle on her wedding day.

"I'm sure Mark, The Undertaker has gotten to the point where he's done everything in wrestling," Booker T said. "He's seen it all. He's done it all. He's been all over the world many times over, but to watch that little girl grow up and to be able to walk her down the aisle one day, that's the ultimate championship for him. I know it is for me, but to see him walk away from the game, I salute him. I definitely give him the salute and say, 'hey man, you did it.' Nobody else did it better as far as going out there and weathering the storm, but more importantly, the guy was a leader.

"The guy was a solider. Not just a soldier, he was the head general. The guy that we all looked up to because he worked harder than all of us. He was the first one to say, 'hey man, let's go out here and do this together.' That's what I appreciate about that dude. Since day one when I came to that company, he took me in and said, 'hey man, thanks for being apart of this team. You are part of the team.'"

The Undertaker has sent out a thank you message to the fans signaling that he might be retired. However, Booker T says he would bet that The Undertaker will return for one more match.

"If I was a betting man, I would take the odds of seeing The Undertaker come back for one more time for a WrestleMania moment or a Saudi Arabia payday. Anything's possible, but to say this is truly the last ride for a man like The Undertaker, I don't see it because 'The Deadman' belongs to the people. That's the way I see it.

"It's hard for me to be that selfish, but I am. 'The Deadman' belongs to the people, and the people are gonna demand to see The Undertaker. We don't care if it's once a year. We don't care if it's Boneyard cinema style matches, but for The Undertaker to vanish into thin air and go away forever, that would be sacrilegious."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Hall of Fame with Booker T & Brad Gilmore with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.