- WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman has been pulled from tonight's WWE Backstage episode on FS1. As noted, Braun was set to appear as the featured guest along with WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. Analyst CM Punk will be back tonight as well.

There's no word yet on why Braun is unable to appear tonight, but the WWE On FOX Twitter account noted: "Unfortunately @WWE Universal Champion @BraunStrowman will not be able to make tonight's episode of #WWEBackstage. We welcome the opportunity to have 'The Monster Among Men' on our show at a later date."

- WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks is the latest Superstar to appear in the new "Fridge Tours" social media series from the popular First We Feast brand. As noted at this link back in mid-May, Paige appeared in the series premiere.

Banks gives a tour and breaks down her kitchen essentials in the video