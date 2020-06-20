When the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" was announced forBacklash, WWE official Charles Robinson never thought he would be asked to be part of this historic match. During an interview with WWE's The Bump, Robinson touched on how he felt being a part of the moment.

"Total excitement," Robinson exclaimed. "I mean, number one, I did Edge's very last match before he retired. So, when they asked me to come and do this match, I was speechless. I go, 'Are you sure? Are you sure you want me?' They said, 'Yes, we want you.' So, it was very exciting."

In order to look the part for the match, Robinson went out and bought his throwback attire on the day of Backlash. He admits that his outfit was a bit snug, but he was glad to bring back the old school getup.

"We found out about it the day before", Robinson replied. "I actually went out shopping on the morning of the show to find a shirt, because I didn't bring one with me. You know with the long sleeves and the bow tie, it's harder to move around in. It's hot and it's more constrictive. But, it was great and it looked great."

With all the nostalgia that occurred throughout the match, Robinson says hearing Howard Finkel's iconic voice at the beginning of the match, gave him goosebumps. Robinson reminisced on his emotions.

"Howard, he's a staple with the WWE. When people hear his voice it just makes [that match] more special," Robinson said. "It was a great idea to do it. I don't know who's idea it was to do it, but what a great idea to use Howard Finkel."

You can watch Charles Robinson's full interview here. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE's The Bump, with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.