Edge vs. Randy Orton

We go to the ring for tonight's main event and out first comes Randy Orton. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is out next. The lights go out and spotlights hit. A "MSG" graphic appears over the ring under a spotlight. We hear the voice of the late WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel. He introduces Orton first and then Edge. The lights are back on now. The referee brings Orton and Edge to the middle of the ring and goes over the rules. The crowd seems much louder for this one. The bell rings and here we go.

They lock up and we get a unique camera angle to show underneath them. Orton strikes first. They break and lock back up. They break again and lock back up with Edge taking Orton down in a headlock. Orton rolls him back for a quick pin attempt. Edge keeps control with the headlock as the camera shows them from overhead. Orton turns it into a scissors around Edge's neck now. Edge gets free but Orton dodges a follow-up clothesline. They lock back up and Edge takes control. They run the ropes a few times and Orton trips Edge, sending him flying to the floor.

They lock up again and go to the corner. Edge goes to the floor and Orton follows but Edge drops him with a big boot to the face. Edge brings it back into the ring for a 2 count. They run the ropes some more and Edge arm drags Orton and keeps him grounded. More back and forth now. They take it back to the corner and Orton stomps on the foot for boos. Edge counters with a head scissors, sending Orton face-first through the ropes and to the floor.

Orton looks to hit a superplex from the top to the floor but Edge sends him to the apron with headbutts. Orton approaches but Edge drops him on the apron again. Edge leaps from the top and knocks Orton off to the floor. He also lands hard. Orton is busted open and bleeding from his head now.

Edge drives Orton into the edge of the ring again. Edge follows back in and works Orton around the ring. Edge with knees to the gut. Edge with a side Russian leg sweep. Edge goes right into the Crossface as Orton looks for a way out. Orton gets his feet on the bottom rope and breaks free. Orton comes with a RKO outta nowhere but Edge blocks it. Edge goes for the Anti-Venom submission. Edge keeps fighting but Orton drops him in a neckbreaker/backbreaker. Orton stalks Edge on the outside now. Orton sends Edge back into the Plexiglas barrier and he goes down. Orton sends Edge into the barrier, the apron, back into the barrier. Orton keeps beating Edge around the ringside area and stops to break the count as the referee warns him to bring it back in. Orton sends Edge into the steel steps as the count continues. Orton slams Edge's head back into the steps again, then breaks the count again.

Edge puts Edge face-first into the announce table and back down. We see Edge whispering something into Edge, taunting him, before hitting him again and bringing him back into the ring. Edge kicks out at 2 and Orton shows some frustration now. Orton starts stomping away on Edge while he's down. Orton stomps again on the right hand and then the face. Orton keeps Edge grounded in the middle of the ring now. Edge stomps on Orton's foot now to get free. Edge keeps fighting but Orton sends him back neck-first into the top turnbuckle and Edge goes down.

Orton looks up and smirks. He then begins the Three Amigos, indicating that he looked up for WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. Edge blocks the final suplex and delivers three of his own, hitting the third. They're both down now, trading shots from the mat while down and struggling to get up. They trade chops from their knees now, then on their feet. Edge takes it to the corner and unloads. Orton goes away and ducks the chop block. Orton dropkicks Edge, sending him to the floor to retreat. Orton also slides out for a breather. Orton grabs Edge at the ring post and pulls him hard into the steel. Edge goes back down at ringside. They end up on the top again. Orton goes for a superplex but Edge resists. Orton nails the superplex and Edge is dazed. Orton smirks and slowly rolls over for the 2 count. Edge nods his head.

Orton uppercuts Edge against the ropes. Edge powers up and runs the ropes. He ducks a clothesline but they both collide in the middle of the ring, and both go down. More back and forth now. Edge finally mounts some offense and hits the low elbow to the heart while Orton is sitting up. Edge with a 2 count in the middle of the ring. Edge goes on and hits a big crossbody for another close 2 count as the crowd pops. They both slowly get up. Edge charges in the corner but Orton rolls him up. They tangle on the mat and Edge applies the Crossface submission. Orton gets free and ends up hitting an Olympic Slam for another close 2 count. Orton can't believe it.

They run the ropes and Edge catches Orton in a powerbomb but Orton kicks out at 2. The crowd does dueling chants now. Edge charges but Orton back-drops him over the top rope to the floor. Edge comes back in but Orton meets him at the ropes and drops him with the second rope draping DDT. Orton is slow to get up as is Edge. Orton starts to stalk Edge. Edge blocks the RKO. Orton hops over Edge and goes for the RKO again but it's blocked. Edge with the Edge-O-Matic for a close 2 count. Edge is shocked. He backs into the corner and gets hyped up now, big eyes and all. Edge pulls himself up and waits for Orton to get to his feet as the crowd cheers him on.

Orton gets up and Edge charges. Orton hops over him. Edge avoids the powerslam. Edge drops Orton with the Unprettier for another close 2 count. The crowd chants "this is awesome!" now as they both struggle to get back up. Edge gets up first and clubs Orton. Orton catches Edge and drops him over the top rope. They slowly get back up and Orton is first but Edge strikes. Orton grabs Edge in the middle of the ring and smiles as he delivers a Pedigree. Edge still kicks out at 2 and Orton is frustrated.

Orton waits for Edge to get back up. Edge counters a clothesline and delivers a Rock Bottom for a big pop. Orton still kicks out at 2. More "this is awesome!" chants from the crowd. Edge slowly crawls over and goes for the Sharpshooter but Orton breaks it and kicks him down. Orton misses a clothesline and Edge goes for a backslide now. Orton resists. Edge takes the knee out for a 2 count. Orton comes right back with a big uppercut. Orton goes for another draping DDT but Edge sends the top rope into him to stun him. Edge rolls up for a 2 count. Edge comes back in with another roll up, and another. Orton immediately comes right back with the RKO but Edge kicks out just in time. Orton is shocked.

Orton has words with the referee while Edge recovers from being face-down. Orton stares down at Edge and backs into the corner to get ready. Edge is down across the ring, slowly getting up. Orton goes to charge but Edge cuts him off with a big Spear. Edge pulls himself back up and delivers another, more aggressive Spear. Orton still kicks out at 2 and Edge is confused.

Edge takes Orton to the corner and comes off the middle turnbuckle but Orton catches him in mid-air with a huge RKO outta nowhere. Edge still kicks out at 2 and Orton can't believe it. Orton has some words for the referee. Orton grabs Edge's head and says some stuff to him as he lifts him back from the mat. Edge suddenly grabs Orton for his new standing submission. Orton looks to hit a low blow but the referee doesn't see it. Orton comes right back with the punt kick for the pin to win.

Winner: Randy Orton

This is from our full coverage of tonight's WWE Backlash event. You can access our full detailed Backlash results by clicking here.