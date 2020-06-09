WWE Superstar Charlotte was recently on Maria Menounos' daytime show Better Together w/ Maria Menounos where she talked about the idea of her being overexposed. Charlotte is, for now, done with NXT after losing the NXT Women's Championship in a triple threat match at NXT "Takeover: In Your House". She was previously working on all three WWE brands, and she talked about her consistency in WWE.

"The issue is, a lot of what has helped me in my career is, I'm consistent," Charlotte stated. "Maybe I'll never be as high, or as low, but I'm able to stay in the game always. I never give people a chance or an opportunity to miss me, so either the audience takes me for granted or they don't.

"I think that adds to the 'she's a Flair, she's shoved down our throat.' It's so hard for people to see past 'Charlotte's always in the picture,' but this isn't HER storyline. She's a tool in the story they're trying to build."

Charlotte was asked what is the biggest misconception about her. She stated that it was her last name and the idea of her always being in the title picture.

"My last name. And I'm always in the title picture," Charlotte said. "But if you look at my last 6 title reigns, it was just, they weren't for me. So that's the misconception, because I'm always in people's face."

A regret that Charlotte revealed was that she joined WWE too late. She talked about how many talents in the locker room are significantly younger than her.

"Man, why did I figure out life so late. I'm in a locker full of 20-year-olds," Charlotte noted. "By no means am I comparing careers, like they have a long way to go at the company. But I'm just like, man I wish at 24. I just had no idea what was going on! I wasn't put together."