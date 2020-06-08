Charlotte Flair lost the NXT Women's Championship at NXT Takeover: In Your House on Sunday night. Io Shirai pinned Rhea Ripley to win the title.

With Flair not taking the fall, it appeared as if she would work a singles match with Shirai in the near future. However, according a source familiar with the situation, Flair is actually done with NXT for the time being.

It will be interesting to see how NXT follows up with the title change. Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman asked Triple H on the post-event media call about Charlotte's future in NXT following the loss.

"Charlotte's always been a RAW talent, that's where she signed and is her own," Triple H said. "She's been working all three brands lately, which has been awesome, but we'll see. I'm not 100% sure of that, but I think in this moment that obviously just happened, I think we will see where that goes."

Triple H also said that the finish was done for a long term storyline.

"That finish was done tonight, the way it was done was for a very specific reason," Triple H noted. "To me the whole rhetoric regarding Charlotte Flair and her dad and her name is garbage. She works as hard as anybody I've ever seen, she's a great performer, she deserved anything she's ever gotten and has.

"This was done for a very specific reason, for storytelling purposes. Hopefully, if we get to tell the story the way we want to over the coming months, three or four months from now, you'll go, 'I know exactly why they did the finish they did.'"

Flair is scheduled to face RAW Women's Champion Asuka in a non-title match on tonight's episode of RAW.