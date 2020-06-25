As seen above, WWE superstar Charlotte Flair joined Sport Hiatus to discuss her unparalleled success in the women's division of WWE. She also shed some light on the reports that say she could be taking up to a year off from working with WWE.

As noted, recent news has Flair set to undergo surgery and take a lengthy hiatus from the squared circle. However, according to 'The Queen', she will only be gone for a "few weeks" from the company.

"Yes, I'll only be gone for a few weeks," Charlotte confirmed. "They can still play things on the WWE Network [to keep fans thinking about me], but utilizing my social media will be most important while I'm gone... No one is going to miss me. They're still going to feel like I'm there is basically what I'm saying. I'm gone but I'm not really gone."

As seen on RAW this past Monday night, Charlotte was attacked backstage by Nia Jax which lead to an injury angle meant to explain Charlotte's future absence. WWE then issued a storyline statement saying that Charlotte "may have suffered a potential collarbone fracture."

Although not confirmed, this could potentially be Charlotte taking time off to invest time into her acting career. Charlotte's father, the legendary Ric Flair, recently joined our WINCLY Podcast and revealed that Charlotte has some upcoming opportunities in television.

"I'm actually hoping that when she finishes her commitments up at SummerSlam or whenever it is – I have no idea when. I know she has a TV series looking at her and she's got fitness people wanting to do work with her," said Ric. "I hope that she takes as long as she wants off so that all these people that can fill her shoes and do that every night have the opportunity and God bless that thought."