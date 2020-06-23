A report from talkSPORT has an update on Charlotte Flair's status in WWE after a storyline injury was set to take her out of action for some time.

According to the report, Charlotte will be taking an extended break. It was noted that the idea is that she will return for Royal Rumble season next year.

Charlotte is reportedly taking some personal time and having some surgery. It was noted that if a storyline comes up that peaks Charlotte's interest, she would be open to returning later this year around the time for Survivor Series. TalkSPORT's sources stated that "there's a 0 percent chance Charlotte returns for SummerSlam."

TalkSPORT also noted that Vince McMahon could bring back Charlotte as early as September after she has recovered from her surgery, but that is not the current plan.

As seen on RAW this past Monday night, Charlotte was attacked backstage by Nia Jax. The injury angle was done to explain Charlotte taking time off. As previously reported, WWE issued a storyline statement saying that Charlotte may "may have suffered a potential collarbone fracture."