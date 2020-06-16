- As noted at this link, this week's WWE RAW saw Christian lose an Unsanctioned Match to Randy Orton after a low blow from WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. This was Christian's first match since he had to retire due to concussion issues back in 2014, but he didn't do much work.

WWE released this exclusive post-show footage of Orton watching as Christian was stretchered out of the WWE Performance Center.

- WWE RAW Superstar Rezar from The Authors of Pain, who has been out since March with a bicep tear and is expected to be out another for another 3-5 months, turns 26 years old today while ECW Original The Sandman turns 57. Also, today would have been the 61st birthday of WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior.

- Speaking of The Nature Boy's heel turn on Christian during RAW, Ric's daughter Charlotte Flair took to Twitter to react to the low blow.

"The more things change, the more things stay the same," she wrote.

Ric and Charlotte also appeared in a quick backstage segment on this week's RAW but it didn't lead to much. Ric wanted to know who his daughter had her eye on next and he seemed to be annoying her. She told him that a lot of people get under her skin, then hushed him with a "Wooo!" to the face to end the segment.

Below is Flair's full tweet along with a clip from the segment: