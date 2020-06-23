On last night's RAW, Nia Jax attacked Charlotte before her loss to WWE RAW Women's Champion Asuka, and again backstage after the match. WWE gave a storyline injury update that the attack may have led to a collarbone fracture.

Charlotte is actually going to be out of action due to an unspecified injury and will be undergoing surgery, according to F4WOnline. The injury is reportedly not a shoulder injury.

The report noted there's hope Charlotte will be in time for SummerSlam in August.

Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT is reporting he was told there's "zero percent chance" of Charlotte make it back in time for the WWE PPV. Along with the surgery, Charlotte is expected to be taking an "extended break" possibly until Royal Rumble season, unless a good story comes along later this year.

Charlotte had been appearing on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT as the NXT Women's Champion. She lost the title to Io Shirai at NXT TakeOver: In Your House earlier this month.