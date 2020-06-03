- As previously reported, a promo aired at the end of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV this week for Slammiversary teasing the appearance of several recently released WWE Superstars, which you can watch in the video above. It featured a broadcaster reporting on the news of the releases before showing flashes of Eric Young, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Curt Hawkins, EC3, Mike and Maria Kanellis, Drake Maverick and a Bulgarian flag, a reference to Rusev.

The identity of the broadcaster in the promo is Nashville's WTVF-TV (News Channel 5) sports anchor and former professional wrestler Jon Burton. Jon Burton has been teasing more updates in the coming weeks on his Twitter @JonBurton32. (Thanks to Himanshu D)

- There was a plan for Tuesday's episode of Impact Wrestling to feature an interview with Impact Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard, according to PWInsider. The idea was ultimately dropped.

Blanchard has been out of action since travel restrictions were implemented due to the Coronovirus pandemic in March.

- Chris Jericho, who has donated to many of his fellow wrestler's causes in the past, donated $5,000 to the George Floyd memorial fund this past weekend. You can donate to the fund at this link.

Josh Mcmeckan and Himanshu D contributed to this article.