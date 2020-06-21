Over the weekend, Chris Jericho did his "Saturday Night Special." The weekly live series airs on his YouTube and Facebook Page.

This week's episode was another Q&A session. One of the first questions Jericho answered was about if he would ever come back to WWE for at least one night for SummerSlam. He revealed that he would never do a one time show with WWE or any company.

"A. I can't, I'm still under contract for the next little while," Jericho said. "B. I don't think I would be into doing a one-out, a one-off for anybody, especially WWE. I hope to be with AEW for a long, long, long time. So I hope that answers our question."

The former AEW Champion gave a simple answer on where he came up with the 'Le Champion' nickname. He thought it sounded pretentious and pompous. Chris also thanked fans for finding his sense of humor funny.

"I think I was just trying to think of something obnoxious," he revealed. "I just thought 'Le Champion' sounds so pretentious, pompous. I did it because it's pompous, ridiculous, and I thought it was funny. That's why I do most of the stuff. Thankfully, you guys feel the same."

As noted yesterday, AEW announced for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, a Chris Jericho & Orange Cassidy face off.

The full show is available to watch above.

