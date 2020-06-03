Christian announced on this week's WWE Backstage he will be on Monday's RAW for a special edition of The Peep Show.
Christian noted he'll be appearing to talk about Edge and Randy Orton's upcoming match at WWE Backlash on June 14. WWE is billing the bout as the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever."
Below is the current Backlash card:
WWE Championship
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Bobby Lashley
WWE Universal Championship (2-on-1 Handicap Match)
Braun Strowman (c) vs. The Miz and John Morrison
WWE RAW Women's Championship
Asuka (c) vs. Nia Jax
Randy Orton vs. Edge