Christian announced on this week's WWE Backstage he will be on Monday's RAW for a special edition of The Peep Show.

Christian noted he'll be appearing to talk about Edge and Randy Orton's upcoming match at WWE Backlash on June 14. WWE is billing the bout as the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever."

Below is the current Backlash card:

WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal Championship (2-on-1 Handicap Match)

Braun Strowman (c) vs. The Miz and John Morrison

WWE RAW Women's Championship

Asuka (c) vs. Nia Jax

Randy Orton vs. Edge