CM Punk returned to this week's WWE Backstage and commented on Jeff Hardy's hit-and-run angle with Elias on this past Friday's SmackDown. In the story, Jeff looked to be intoxicated, which runs closely to his real-life issues of being arrested for a DUI and public intoxication in 2019.

Punk gave his reaction to WWE deciding to go with this storyline, feeling that they could have gone in a different direction.

"I'm speaking from experience here because obviously I worked extensively with Jeff," Punk said. "He — at that point — was maybe not in a great spot in his life, both mentally and physically. We all know about Jeff's past and his problems. My thing with this segment and this story is that I believe somebody's sobriety is very important and very fragile.

"So, we discussed whether they should or shouldn't do this with Jeff, we talk about how maybe Jeff was okay with it. Maybe it's his idea, he green lit it. To me, it's the responsibility of the writers, promoter, whoever, to get in front of that and say, 'No, we're not doing that to Jeff again. We don't need him to be in this position again.' I think cleaning your life up and being sober is something to be proud of and we can champion that in different ways. I think this is the wrong way to go about it, you just don't put him in front of that moving car."

