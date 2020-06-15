CM Punk will be returning to WWE Backstage this Tuesday night on FS1.

This is the fastest turnaround time for Punk on the show as an analyst, as he has usually been doing the show about once a month. Punk had just appeared on the June 2nd episode of Backstage which featured Daniel Bryan.

Punk responded to returning to the show with a reference to the 1999 documentary Beyond The Mat, tweeting, "Proof that jumping on your trampoline with dumbbells works. I'm booked!" In the movie, former wrestler Dennis Stamp jumps on a trampoline while holding dumbbells to stay in shape just in case he ever gets booked.

As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart will also be appearing on Backstage this Tuesday.

You can view Punk's tweet below: