CM Punk appeared on this week's WWE Backstage (recap here) to discuss a number of different topics in the world of wrestling.

Next week's FS1 lineup features the 2008 Royal Rumble when John Cena made his surprise return from injury (torn pectoral muscle) to win the match.

As last night's Backstage was ending, Punk revealed that he was originally scheduled to win that Rumble, before Cena was cleared to return.

"I was supposed to win!" Punk exclaimed. "I was supposed to win that Royal Rumble, then John Cena comes back after three months from a torn pec. Thanks a lot, John."

Will Punk did not end up winning the Rumble, he did win the Money In The Bank ladder match at WrestleMania that year, and successfully cashed in that June to win his first WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

During his appearance, Punk also gave his thoughts about the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" between Randy Orton and Edge at WWE Backlash.

