AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes took to Twitter this afternoon and responded to a fan comment on the upcoming WWE NXT Great American Bash event.

The fan wrote that WWE should be cutting a check to the wife of the late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes because the Great American Bash was another one of his creations. Cody responded and said the event does mean a lot to he and his sister, but he doesn't own the Intellectual Property and he's not holding a grudge over it. He added that he is focused on AEW's product.

"[laughing emoji] it's all good friend. I appreciate the sentiment. Although the event means a lot to my Sister and i, I don't own the IP and ain't holding much of a grudge on it. My focus has to be on our show and talent. Making it fun, making it violent, making it memorable," Rhodes wrote.

You can click here for details on the NXT Great American Bash event, which will go head-to-head with AEW's Fyter Fest edition of Dynamite on July 1 and July 8. The Fyter Fest cards can be found here. NXT didn't announce the two-week Great American Bash event until this week.

Below is Cody's full tweet: