Tonight's AEW Dynamite closed with Jake Hager accepting Cody's challenge to a match for the AEW TNT Championship at Fyter Fest. The two-night event takes place on July 1 and July 8 on TNT at 8 pm ET.

Cody retained the title against Marq Quen tonight, but Hager made his way to the ring shortly after. He immediately choked Arn Anderson and then beat up Cody a bit. Private Party and Matt Hardy came out to get rid of Hager, but the rest of Inner Circle joined him for a huge brawl. Cody then got on the mic, asked Hager if he wanted the match, and it was made official.

AEW did advertise that Cody will have to defend his title again next week, an opponent was not yet named. Obviously, Cody would have to win that match before getting a piece of Hager in early July.

Be sure to check out our results of tonight's show!

Below is the updated lineup for Fyter Fest:

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brian Cage (AEW World Championship)

* Hangman Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. Best Friends (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* Cody (c) vs. Jake Hager (AEW TNT Championship)