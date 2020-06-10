- Above, Tony Schiavone gave his thoughts on tonight's AEW Dynamite and answered questions from fans.

- As noted, FTR made their AEW in-ring debut tonight, defeating The Butcher and The Blade. After the match, the two gave their thoughts about what went down tonight.

"Kind of exactly how we planned it, it went better than expected for us," Wheeler said. "It's been awhile since we've been in the ring, didn't really know what to expect, had some rust, but it felt like old times out there."

"There ain't a team in this company, there ain't a team in this world that can put a sock on my foot that holds the boot for them to lace it," Harwood added. "The debut of FTR means there's a little bit more money, a little bit more prestige coming to this promotion and coming to this tag team division. And now — you're welcome — you've got the pinnacle of the tag team division, and that's FTR."

- Colt Cabana lost to Sammy Guevara tonight, but was helped up by The Dark Order's Brodie Lee in a continued attempt to recruit Cabana to the group. Initially opposed to the idea of joining The Dark Order, Cabana made his way to the backstage area and entered their office, possibly adding himself the stable's roster.