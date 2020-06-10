FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) made their AEW Dynamite in-ring debut, defeating The Blade and The Butcher. The teams had crossed passed in previous weeks, but Harwood and Wheeler put their opponents down via a spike piledriver for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Tony Schiavone went to interview FTR, but the Young Bucks came out to introduce themselves. Matt Jackson said they have been carrying tag team wrestling for the past decade and are the best tag team in AEW. Before much else happened, other tag teams (Kip Sabian / Jimmy Havoc and The Butcher) got into the ring and a brawl took place.

