The main event of tonight's WWE Backlash pay-per-view saw Randy Orton defeat WWE Hall of Famer Edge by pinfall.

The match was billed as "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" by WWE and featured different camera angles, plus piped in crowd noise. The announcers stated before the match that WWE would be enhancing the viewing experience for the match, using the different angles and other tricks.

The match opened with a "MSG" sign hanging above the ring, on a microphone holder, to represent Madison Square Garden, as the voice of late WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel rang out, introducing both competitors. Referee Charles Robinson brought them to the middle of the ring and went over the rules for another extra touch.

Besides the tribute to The Fink, the match also included The Rock's Rock Bottom by Edge, and Triple H's Pedigree by Orton. The also used Three Amigos from WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, which Orton tried but Edge blocked, and then delivered on his own.

WWE received some criticism on social media for the piped in crowd noise, mainly due to how it clashed with the real noise from the WWE NXT developmental trainees as "fans" in the crowd.

It was reported that WWE taped the match at around 35 minutes. John Pollock noted on Twitter that the bout ran for 44 minutes and 46 seconds.

As noted earlier, Edge was reportedly seriously injured during the match, which was taped back on Sunday, June 7. You can click here for news on the injury and how long Edge may be out of action.

Stay tuned for updates on Edge and Orton. It's likely that the feud is over, especially with Edge being on the shelf now. There's no word yet on if they had a rubber match planned for the two as Edge won their Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36 in April. Orton did get down into Edge's face after the match and tell him to go home to be with his wife and kids, and to tell them Uncle Randy said hi.

Below are a few shots from "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" at the 2020 WWE Backlash pay-per-view from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL:

With PURPOSE, @RandyOrton has arrived.



Are we about to witness the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever at #WWEBacklash?



Find out NOW on @WWENetwork! ?? https://t.co/mEtFCkYeOf pic.twitter.com/n4mqYKWOOV — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 15, 2020

"YOU STILL GOT IT!" ???? ??????

"YOU STILL GOT IT!" ???? ??????

"YOU STILL GOT IT!" ???? ??????

"YOU STILL GOT IT!" ???? ??????

"YOU STILL GOT IT!" ???? ??????#WWEBacklash @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/iKg9FXdoBL — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 15, 2020