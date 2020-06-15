Dax Harwood of FTR took to Twitter today and made his first comments on last Wednesday's AEW Dynamite in-ring debut, which saw he and Cash Wheeler defeat The Butcher and The Blade.

The former Scott Dawson noted that the match was a "dream" as they had Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone on commentary, plus Tully Blanchard and Arn Anderson watching in the crowd.

"Finally getting to reflect on Wednesday's #AEWDynamite. Jim Ross & Tony Schiavone on the call. Arn Anderson & Tully Blanchard watching OUR match from the crowd. What a dream. Thank you all for joining us on this wild ride. You never left us. We won't let y'all down!#FTR [victory hand emoji]," he wrote.

FTR are currently on a handshake deal with AEW after leaving WWE earlier this year.

