Former WWE Superstars The Revival, now known as FTR, appeared for the first time on Jim Cornette's "The Experience" on Friday to give their thoughts on the Young Bucks, sharing harsh words regarding the start of FTR, and gave more details on their relationship with All Elite Wrestling and CEO Tony Khan.

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) made a surprise appearance as FTR on the May 27 episode of AEW Dynamite, attacking The Butcher and The Blade and clashing with the Young Bucks. The former WWE RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions shared their feelings on how FTR started two years ago, provoking their feud with the Young Bucks.

"You know, we have no professional qualms with them or jealousy towards them, but it did bother us that in 2016, they never came to us and asked us, 'Hey is it okay that we do this?' They just out of the blue started saying it," Harwood stated.

"Well, I think that's because when you say it on an internet show, without the consent of the person, there's no fear of retaliation," Wheeler added. "So, you don't have to worry about getting punched in the mouth by the person you're saying it about, because you can hide — you get the anonymity of hiding behind social media, or the internet, or your phone screen."

The Revival's appearance was teased a previous episode of Being The Elite, where the Young Bucks made FTR references. They were asked if their appearance was any indication of a long-term deal with AEW.

"So, we're negotiating still," Wheeler revealed. "We have a short-term, almost handshake deal, because they want to get this thing done finally, because it's been talked about for so many years. So, we're not under any long-term obligation with anybody."

Later in the episode, Harwood talks about Tony Khan and how he believes their relationship with the CEO and AEW started.

"First and foremost, Tony has been great to us. He has trusted us, and you know, he's got trust in us, full trust, which is probably why he's allowing us to appear on these handshake deals," Harwood shared. "And me and Cash you know, we are men of our words, like we said earlier. But he's been great to us and he's a huge fan of the wrestling business, and more importantly, at least to us and our pocketbooks, he's a fan of ours, because he loved Mid-South stuff.

"But, you know, I think he really believes that with myself and Cash, he really believes that we are the guys who can get over. During this pandemic, he wants us to give this match with the Bucks that everyone's been dreaming about for years, and years, and years, and he wants to be the first guy to get that match."

Though no details on a future feud with the Young Bucks are set in stone, FTR is set to make their AEW in-ring debut Wednesday on AEW Dynamite against The Butcher and The Blade.

