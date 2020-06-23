- Above are 18 wrestlers that fans may not remember appearing in TNA / Impact over the years. The group included: Vader, Jon Moxley, Shinsuke Nakamura, Luchasaurus, and others.

- Deonna Purrazzo's in-ring debut against Alisha Edwards has been added to tonight's Impact lineup. Impact Wrestling's production team went back and edited out a six-man tag match featuring Joey Ryan, according to PWInsider. As noted, Ryan has been released from Impact after numerous sexual assault allegations came to light.

- Ring of Honor announced it has re-signed Ring Announcer Bobby Cruise to a new deal.

"The distinctive voice of ring announcer Bobby Cruise will continue to be heard by Honor Nation, ROH wrote. "Rightfully known as 'The Voice of Ring of Honor,' Cruise has signed a new contract to remain with ROH.

"The Boston native began his ring announcing career in 1994 on the New England independent wrestling scene. He made his ROH debut in 2003 as Steve Corino's personal ring announcer before transitioning into his role as ROH's lead ring announcer."