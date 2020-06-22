Impact Wrestling has announced that they have terminated the contracts of Joey Ryan and Dave Crist due to allegations coming out of the "#SpeakingOut" movement. It was also announced that Michael Elgin has been suspended as they review his allegations of misconduct.

Impact sent us the following statement tonight:

"Impact Wrestling confirms that it has terminated its contracts with Dave Crist and Joey Ryan, effective immediately. In addition, it has suspended Michael Elgin pending further review of allegations of misconduct."

You can read about the Ryan situation at this link, and the accusations against Crist at this link. The allegations against Elgin can be found here.

PWInsider adds that the Impact production team has been working all day to remove Ryan from tomorrow' episode of Impact on AXS TV. The match with Cancel Culture vs. Crazzy Steve and mystery partners was set to open the broadcast, but it will not air.

