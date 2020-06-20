Impact star Joey Ryan has addressed the sexual assault allegations against him tonight on Twitter.

As reported one of the allegations is from a wrestler named Corinne Mink. She said she was once picked up by Joey Ryan up from an airport for a show and he groped her while she was driving. She let the promoter know of what happened and he said Ryan wouldn't be booked ever again, but was done so 18 months later.

The following is Joey Ryan's statement:

So instead, I would like to take this opportunity to publicly share some parts of my private life with everyone. It is not a part of my life that I am proud of, but taking responsibility is important. Today, I must take responsibility for the way I behaved in the past, and I will do that right now. As I am sure you are all aware, several years ago, and all in a short period of time, a lot of things changed in my life. The "dick flip" went viral. I started traveling the world and living a "rock 'n roll lifestyle." I came into contact with a lot of people, including women. And, the truth is, I did not always treat people with respect. And I will acknowledge that it was possible that I pursed people I thought were interested in me and invaded their personal space and made them feel uncomfortable in the process.

Nearly two years ago, my ex-wife and I were separated. The separation impacted me greatly and I began to reflect on the person I have been previous to it, and the person that I wanted to be. During that self-reflection, I was not proud of what I saw. As a result, I entered counseling in October 2018 and still attend every week to this day. I have been on prescription medication. I have worked every day for nearly two years to be a person that not only people's boundaries, but respects people. If you felt that you were a person that I did not treat with respect, I apologize. Aside from this post, I have been reaching out to some of the people involved and we have had positive interactions and started the healing process.

I have worked hard to make wrestling a safe and welcoming place for everyone. I will make up for my shortcomings of the past by working harder in the future to continue to do that. With all of the different social movements happening right now, we need to take this opportunity to listen and learn and continue to strive every day to do better.