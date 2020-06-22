Impact Wrestling star Dave Crist has yet to make a comment on the sexual misconduct allegations made against him last week. As noted, Crist was accused of sending unsolicited photos of himself to a wrestler named Ziggy Haim.

Crist was apparently finished with Impact Wrestling before the claims about him were made, according to PWInsider.com. Several wrestlers indicated that there has been a unanimous stance against Crist that went as far as banning him from dressing in the Impact dressing room.

People in the company believe that Impact hadn't announced his departure yet because it may look bad during the time of a pandemic. Regardless of the reason, it is reportedly expected that Crist is parting ways with Impact Wrestling soon.

In response to these allegations, Impact Wrestling's parent company, Anthem Sports & Entertainment, has released the following statement:

"It is a core value of the Anthem organization that we conduct our business with respect and integrity, providing a safe and secure work environment for our employees and performers. We are following carefully the various allegations being made through social media, and are reviewing all incidents involving Impact Wrestling talent and personnel to determine an appropriate course of action."