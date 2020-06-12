As noted earlier today, Dustin Rhodes and AEW received a mention on a recent episode of The Howard Stern Show as Stern mentioned that Goldust was his favorite wrestler, but he and co-host Robin Quivers weren't sure of what he was up to these days. They didn't know what AEW was and Quivers joked that it was backyard wrestling.

Rhodes responded to Stern's comments on Twitter today and invited them to sit ringside at an AEW event.

"Hey @HowardStern, heard you and Robin were talking about me and our kickass company @AEWrestling!! I invite you anytime to come be ringside with your favorite wrestler ever!#SternAndRhodes FOREVER!! @AEWrestling #SternLovesGoldust #TheNatural #DustinRhodes," Dustin wrote.

For thosw who missed it, you can hear the audio and see the comments from The Stern Show at this link. Below is Dustin's full tweet: