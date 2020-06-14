- Above is the WWE Backlash Watch Along, which will begin at 7 pm ET. The show features Shotzi Blackheart, Tegan Nox, Fandango, Tyler Breeze, Sonya Deville, Big Show, and NXT Champion Adam Cole.

- The Miz and John Morrison's new music video, "Hey! Hey Hey," premiered on this morning's WWE The Bump. The duo will be taking on WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match at tonight's PPV.

- In the video below, while shopping at Target, EC3 came across his WWE action figure and purchased it. EC3 then walked out of the store and promptly threw it in the trash. Starting his second run with WWE in 2018, EC3 was among the releases in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.