As seen in the video above, WWE Hall of Famer Edge appeared on RAW Talk last night with hosts Samoa Joe and Charly Caruso, to discuss his feud with Randy Orton ahead of Sunday's match at WWE Backlash.

Joe asked Edge where things went wrong between he and Orton to get to this point.

"I think when he decided that he was the judge for me," Edge said. "When he was the one who's going to decide what's best for me instead of listening to what I thought was best for me. And sometimes our judgement can be clouded when we're dealing with ourselves. I don't feel like that was the case and I feel like he went about it the wrong way. You know... pull me aside, don't RKO me. That's not the way to get the message across. Now we've opened up a can of worms that we cannot close again, and now we're here."

Caruso asked Edge if there was any other route they could've taken. He said he would've loved to team back up with Orton for another Rated RKO run.

"I would've loved to have seen Rated RKO take another ride together," Edge said. "And obviously the audience that night... you heard it, they wanted it too, and I was more than willing to travel that road and when he said it, I actually looked forward to it and maybe it was because part of me was doubting, 'Can I do this on my own? Right now until I get my feet, until I get my ring awareness back, until I kind of get that bump callous back, maybe doing it in a tag team with Randy Orton is the best way of doing that?' And then, wham!"

Edge reunited with Christian for a Peep Show segment on last night's RAW, which was interrupted by Orton on the big screen. Christian mentioned during his promo that Edge's mother Judy, who passed away in November 2018, is still with him at all of his matches, right in the front row supporting him.

Edge's wife, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, took to Twitter and agreed with Christian.

"I believe in you with all my heart @EdgeRatedR ...and what @Christian4Peeps said is a shoot. Judy will always be with you. Front row. #WWEBacklash @WWE," she wrote.

Edge vs. Orton will take place this Sunday at WWE Backlash and is being billed as "The Greatest Wrestling Match ever" by WWE. You can click here for minor spoiler notes from the match taping.