Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan, now known as Erick RedBeard, was recently on "The Lewis Nicholls Show", where he talked about his time on FCW, as well as his singles success in WWE including his push on RAW. Erick talked about the first time he met Luke Harper, now Brodie Lee, and how things were a bit shaky to start.

"I remember when they signed Harper, I was coming back an ACL injury, and I see another bearded guy, another tall guy," Erick described. "Developmental was still a dog eat dog place. Everybody had their own competitions. So, when I'm limping in, I see this guy, and I think he said to me [that] I gave him a look. I don't remember doing that, but I think we started off on the wrong foot.

"I know there was some animosity, because I snore a lot. So, when we were first roomed together, it wasn't the best. Just the way we wrestled and stuff like that. I think it clashed at first, but then it became a really great mix."

Erick is best known as a former member of The Wyatt Family. He was asked if he learned anything while traveling with Bray Wyatt, who is from the legendary Rotunda family. Erick said that he learned on the main roster to listen more to other wrestlers, rather than coaches in developmental or producers.

"It's funny. He's supposed to be like the father figure, yet me and Harper are way older," Erick noted. "He's the younger kid, but as far as learning stuff, I don't think I took advantage of trying to learn as much when I was in developmental from those two and spent more time trying to learn from the coaches. It wasn't until I got on the main roster and kind of looked around that I started picking everybody's ear, and started caring less about what certain producers would feel and more from the people I got to work [with].

"When we got on the main roster, we worked [with] a lot of people that had a lot more experience. You can be told something, but until you're in the ring and are around guys that are better, have more experience, or have a different look, you're open to learn more from them, even if they are younger. That's when you start to grow as a performer."

