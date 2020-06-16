WWN Live's EVOLVE indie promotion is set to cease operations for the time being and will no longer run events moving forward.

EVOLVE's Vice President of Talent Relations, Creative & Marketing Gabe Sapolsky, who also works for WWE NXT, issued a Facebook message to a private group used by those in the company today and made the announcement, according to a new report from Pro Wrestling Torch.

Sapolsky said he would be eliminating the private Facebook group because there are no plans for EVOLVE to run any events going forward.

This revelation comes after it was recently reported that WWE may have purchased EVOLVE, including their tape library. You can read the report on those rumors by clicking here.

Regarding those recent rumors, PWTorch adds that the rumors of WWE buying EVOLVE and parent company WWN Live ceasing operations are not true. WWN will reportedly continue to operate but EVOLVE is going on a hiatus. The reason given was the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sapolsky reportedly noted in his Facebook announcement that this is just a fork in the road. He also encouraged talent to stay in touch.

WWE and EVOLVE have had a working relationship since 2015. WWN first launched EVOLVE back in 2010.

Stay tuned for updates on the future of EVOLVE.