Last night's RAW was taped last Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center.

WWE has been using developmental and NXT stars in the crowd to give the shows a livelier atmosphere. The talent had a long day at Monday's television tapings last week and had to report back to Full Sail at 10 a.m. on Tuesday for temperature checks before being bused to the Performance Center for another full day of tapings.

205 Live and Main Event were taped first last Tuesday. The crowd was apparently somewhat sluggish before the RAW taping that started at 2 p.m. Someone backstage got on the house P.A. system and instructed the crowd to be more enthusiastic. One source described it as a parent talking down to a child. It has not been confirmed who the person was that was addressing the talent.

This Friday's Smackdown should be a lively show as that was taped right after Raw that day. It also included the A.J. Styles vs. Daniel Bryan match that will air on the June 12th episode.

Another interesting note is that the talent used in the crowd were kept separate from the talent on the show. They did not get to eat at catering with the main roster stars, and they had to bring in their own packed lunches. They had their own tent outside where they ate and spent breaks.

WWE will return to the Performance Center for NXT Takeover: In Your House this Sunday, although the Velveteen Dream vs. Adam Cole main event was taped at the Full Sail campus backlot last Thursday. On Monday they will tape a couple of NXT episodes as well as that week's RAW, SmackDown, 205 Live and Main Event.

The week of June 14th will be another busy week as they will be taping a couple of weeks of television then.