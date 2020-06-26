An extra that was used at recent WWE tapings revealed via Twitter that his COVID-19 test has come back as positive.

'The Ultimate Pusher' Tyreke, who is known for managing stars in Major League Wrestling, explained that WWE contacted him with the news of his positive result. He also noted that his wife is pregnant and hoped to get in contact with Renee Young to get some further advice on handling COVID-19 with a significant other.

As noted, on-air talent Renee Young, Kayla Braxton, and WWE producer Adam Pearce have all come forward about being positive for Coronavirus. There are reportedly multiple positive COVID-19 tests coming out of WWE this week, possibly over a dozen.

You can see Tyreke's full tweets below:

WWE has just informed me that I have tested positive for Covid-19 ??????? — The Ultimate Pusher Tyreke (@TheRealTTR15) June 26, 2020