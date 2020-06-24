The Great American Bash name is being brought back for next Wednesday's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

As noted, next Wednesday's show will feature the first-ever NXT Strap Match, a 2-on-1 mixed Handicap Match, and a big Fatal 4 Way #1 Contender's Match.

Next Wednesday's Great American Bash edition of NXT will go head-to-head with Night One of AEW's Fyter Fest edition of Dynamite on TNT. The July 8 NXT episode, which will feature NXT North American Champion Keith Lee vs. NXT Champion Adam Cole in a Winner Takes All main event, will go head-to-head with Night Two of Fyter Fest. You can click here for the full Fyter Fest cards.

Below is the current line-up for next Wednesday's Great American Bash edition of NXT:

* Roderick Strong vs. Dexter Lumis in the first-ever NXT Strap Match

* Rhea Ripley vs. Robert Stone and Aliyah in a Handicap Match. Ripley will join The Robert Stone Brand if she loses

* Tegan Nox vs. Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim vs. Dakota Kai in a Fatal 4 Way to crown the new #1 contender to NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai for a future title shot, likely on July 8

The NWA and Jim Crockett Promotions first used The Great American Bash back in 1985. WCW also used the pay-per-view name for several years, as did WWE after they bought WCW in 2001. WWE has used the name for RAW, SmackDown, ECW, and now NXT. The last Great American Bash event was a special edition of Super SmackDown Live on July 2, 2012.

Stay tuned for updates on next week's Great American Bash edition of NXT.