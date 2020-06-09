- The woman featured in the decathlon segment on RAW was Catalina Garcia. You can see her appearance in the video above at the 2:29 mark.

Garcia had appeared briefly under a mask alongside Sin Cara last October, but the pairing ended weeks later. Garcia was announced in the WWE Performance Center Class last August.

- A reminder that FS1 will be airing the 2018 WWE Evolution pay-per-view tonight at 7 p.m. ET. The first-ever WWE women's pay-per-view took place on October 28, 2018 at the Nassau Coliseum and was headlined by Ronda Rousey defending the RAW Women's Championship against Nikki Bella.

- MVP was wearing a Shad Gaspard "All Heroes Don't Wear Capes" t-shirt during a backstage segment on RAW, as seen below.

You can purchase the t-shirt at Pro Wrestling Tees by clicking here. All profits from the shirt go directly to Gaspard's family.