The fate of the Impact World Championship will be decided next Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on the newest episode of Impact Wrestling.

The current champion is Tessa Blanchard, who has missed several recent TV tapings. She's been in Mexico since COVID-19.

At Rebellion, the main event was originally going to be Tessa Blanchard (c) vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Michael Elgin.

Rebellion was turned into a two-night event in April. The first night's main event was Ken Shamrock vs. Sami Callihan and the second night was Moose vs. Hernandez vs. Michael Elgin.

Last Tuesday's episode, Ace Austin defeated Zachary Wentz and won the #1 Contenders Tournament. He now has a shot at the Impact World Championship.

Below you can see the announcement: