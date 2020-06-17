On the latest episode of Impact After Shock, Impact Co-Executive Vice President Don Callis received a call from Scott D'Amore, Callis' fellow Co-Executive Vice President. Callis had a brief conversation with D'Amore, and relayed some big news for co-host Jimmy Jacobs and the fans.

"So, Jimmy. Might wanna bring your autograph book because I just got the scoop," Callis said. "Someone who we didn't even think was available might be coming here. I'm just saying.

"And I'll say this, I learned a lot from him, Jimmy! I learned a lot from him. From 1999 to 2001. Do your homework, everyone. All you internet people out there, you figure out who am I talking about. Who am I talking about? Who's undergone some changes recently? Maybe, I don't know."

Callis worked for ECW from 1999 through 2001.

Impact has been running promos teasing that a former world champion will return to Impact Wrestling at Slammiversary.

Former WWE NXT star Deonna Purrazzo recently made her Impact debut. Joey Ryan also spoke to Wrestling Inc. about the recently released WWE star he'd like to see in the company as well.

Himanshu D contributed to this article.