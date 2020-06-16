Before Impact Wrestling concluded their episode this week, a new teaser for Slammiversary aired, showing a man in a hoodie watching a new breaking news segment. This video was similar to what fans have seen since Slammiversary was announced earlier this month.

But this time, the news anchor, who's covering the breaking news segment, hinted that at least one former TNA World Champion will return at Slammiversary. A flash image appeared showing several former champions, including Eric Young, Mike Bennett, Kurt Angle, Sting and EC3. At this time, no one knows who will make their debut in July.

Speaking of former World Champions, prior to this new video debut, Moose had a bit of a shocking moment, after he successfully defended his TNA World Heavyweight Championship against Hernandez tonight. When his match was over, instead of his music being played, it was EC3's music that echoed through the arena for a few seconds. EC3 was not there in person, but this might be foreshadowing who might appear at Slammiversary on July 18th.

You can watch the newest teaser for Slammiversary below.