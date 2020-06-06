As previously noted, Ring of Honor sent out a message yesterday about the protests that are currently taking place in the U.S.

The message was the following:

ROH stands with the peaceful protests occurring around the country that are forcing important conversations and action to address racism in this country. ROH supports a diverse, inclusive community that treats all people with the respect and dignity that they deserve, and we will use our platform to expose instances of racism and prejudice in all forms. We all extend our sincere condolences to the Floyd family and hope that as a country we can come together and ensure incidents like this never happen again

Earlier this afternoon, independent wrestler Faye Jackson responded to their message. She shared that while she was in Ring of Honor, she was never invited to the Women of Honor locker room meetings.

Jackson tweeted, "I remember the days of 'Women of Honor' having locker room meetings but I was never invited. The one time I invited myself I was met with stares and eye rolls. Inclusive right?"

She added, "I'm sure I'm gonna be more blackballed after that statement but it had to be said. PTSD is real."

Faye Jackson also tweeted that the locker room incident was only a "small thing of many things" that she went through with ROH.

"And this is only a small thing of many things I went through. But this ain't the platform. I'm already exhausted from it and no I don't want to go on your podcast to talk about it. I've BEEN tired."

