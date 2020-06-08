As noted before at this link, Sunday's WWE NXT "Takeover: In Your House" main event saw Io Shirai capture the NXT Women's Title by defeating Rhea Ripley and former champion Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat.

Above is post-show video of McKenzie Mitchell catching up with Shirai.

"Yeah, I did it. I got it, finally," Shirai said before speaking in Japanese. She continued, "Rhea Ripley is tough, Charlotte is tough, but I am the NXT Women's Champion."

Shirai also took to Twitter after the show and made two tweets on her big win.

She wrote, "At last, I can call myself champion. When I think about the tough & painful times, I was able to achieve this, largely in part to your support! I am truly grateful for everyone who gave me courage. From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much!"

"I have nothing but the utmost respect & gratitude for WWE, who always believed I could become a champion, regardless of race or nationality. Tonight, my chance finally arrived. I don't have a tag partner, but I definitely have a wonderful family & home," she wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Flair also tweeted after the title loss and gave props to both competitors.

She wrote, "I've been in a lot of wrestling rings lately (I know you all know [laughing emoji]). Sharing the ring with @RheaRipley_WWE and @shirai_io tonight was a continuation of the legacy of the #WWENXT women's division...."

Flair posted a follow-up tweet and congratulated Shirai.

"Paige, Nattie, Sasha, Becky, Bayley, Asuka, Shayna and so many more. This belongs to you now. Congrats @shirai_io," she wrote.

