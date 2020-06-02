As noted before, WWE SmackDown Superstar Jaxson Ryker posted a message in support of President Trump on Monday night and as you might imagine, he received a barrage of criticism from fans on social media. WWE and AEW talents then chimed in with negative feedback to the tweet. You can see those comments at this link.

Ryker, a United States Marine Veteran, is facing more backlash today after someone responded to his pro-Trump tweet with a screenshot of Black Lives Matter comments he made in July of last year. The post has now been deleted from Ryker's personal Facebook but was located at this link.

"Pretty touchy subject but all this black lives mater garbage baffles me. I challenge anyone of any color or race to go watch 12 years a slave, the movie and realize how good you all actually have it. Learn heritage. Christ, Ghandi, Budda; they all Taught love and caring for others. This is getting out of hand. I Pray for this nation daily," Ryker wrote on July 10, 2019.

Ryker has not responded to any of the criticism on last night's post or the 2019 post that resurfaced today.