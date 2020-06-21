Hours after sharing his statement on the recent sexual assault allegations against him, Joey Ryan has left Twitter. Ryan had posted his lengthy apology around midnight on Twitter.

Several allegations against the Impact star have surfaced since the #SpeakingOut movement. One incident involves a wrestler named Corinne Mink, who said she was once picked up by Joey Ryan from the airport for a show and he groped her.

In the statement, Ryan revealed that he entered counseling in October 2018 and still attends it every week. He also admitted that he didn't always treat people with respect and acknowledges he made others feel uncomfortable. His full statement is available by clicking here.

Joey Janela was one of many wrestlers to speak out against Ryan after he posted his statement on Twitter.

Janela tweeted, "This dude is a lying sack of fu--ing sh-t, I used to be friends with Joey but the allegations him now and about to come out about him without an doubt are 100% true..."

Bar Wrestling's Twitter account is also deactivated. Joey Ryan founded the indie promotion in 2017. Bar Wrestling is located in Los Angeles, California.

As of this writing, Bar Wrestling's Instagram and Facebook accounts are still active. The same goes with Joey Ryan's Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Below you can see Janela's response: