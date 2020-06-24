AEW President Tony Khan has announced that AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has been pulled from tonight's Dynamite episode on TNT due to COVID-19 concerns.

AEW had previously announced that Moxley would be in action tonight, but no opponent was named. Khan noted on Twitter that Brian Cage, Moxley's opponent for Fyter Fest, will now be in action.

Khan said Moxley recently came in contact with someone who had contact with another person who has the coronavirus. Moxley warned the promotion and the AEW doctors have asked him to stay home and get tested to protect others in the company.

"Recently @JonMoxley had contact with someone who had contact with someone who has COVID-19. Mox did the right thing & warned us. Doc asked him to stay home & get tested to protect us here at our test site. Cage will be in action tonight on #AEWDynamite ahead of their title fight," Khan tweeted.

Khan later added, "Jon Moxley can get slammed on a car, crawl through tacks & fall through the stage, but it's every bit as cool that he came forward & told us he'd had secondhand exposure to COVID. We test everyone here at #AEWDynamite, but Jon protected everyone onsite like the great champ he is"

As noted earlier, QT Marshall was also pulled from tonight's Dynamite episode due to COVID-19 concerns. You can click here for that report.



Below is Khan's full tweet on Moxley:

