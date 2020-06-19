WWE NXT UK Superstar Jordan Devlin took to Twitter today and denied the recent allegations of abuse made by a woman named Hannah Francesca.

You can click here to read the accusations made by Francesca, and see the photos of bruises that she claims Devlin caused.

Devlin issued a statement today in a three-part tweet and addressed the allegations. He wrote:

"I didn't even want to address the hurtful allegation made against me, but for the sake of my followers and friends on this platform that may for whatever reason be unsure, I'm going to address this once. The recent allegation made against me is completely and utterly false and I deny it entirely. This is a case of a malicious personal agenda being executed against me on the back of a very brave telling of true experiences by other women. I completely denounce it.

"This is all I will say on the matter, and I am now working with a legal team to help decide how to proceed from here."

As we've noted, WWE issued a statement on the various allegations in the new "#SpeakingOut" movement on social media. They wrote:

"Individuals are responsible for their own personal actions. WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault. Upon arrest for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately suspended. Upon conviction for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately terminated."

Devlin has been away from WWE since he's been stuck in the UK due to the coronavirus pandemic. He's still listed as a NXT Cruiserweight Champion along with Santos Escobar.

Stay tuned for updates on the Devlin matter. You can see his full tweets below:

I didn't even want to address the hurtful allegation made against me, but for the sake of my followers and friends on this platform that may for whatever reason be unsure, I'm going to address this once.



1/3 — Jordan Devlin (@Jordan_Devlin1) June 19, 2020