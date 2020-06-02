Kairi Sane took to Twitter after this week's WWE RAW loss to Nia Jax and shared photos of the gash on her head. She also sent a message to Jax.

"You are strong. I have lost to you many times. I am small and you may think I'm weak," Sane wrote. "However, you can never beat my heart. I will get back up again. #WWERaw"

The minor injury came after Jax launched Sane head-first into the steel ring steps at ringside. It was reported last week after the RAW TV tapings that Sane was "knocked silly" and bloodied from the spot, but that Jax was not being blamed for what happened. There was no word on if Sane suffered another concussion, but she was described as being OK after the match.

Jax is scheduled to challenge Asuka for the RAW Women's Title at WWE Backlash on June 14.

You can see Sane's full post-show tweet with photos below: