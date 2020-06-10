It looks like Karrion Kross will be challenging WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole soon.

Tonight's NXT main event on the USA Network saw Cole win a non-title match over Dexter Lumis, just days after retaining his title over The Velveteen Dream at "Takeover: In Your House" in the Backlot Brawl. Cole was confronted by Scarlett after the match as the music and video of Karrion Kross played on the big screen.

Cole celebrated with his title as the lights went out and Scarlett came out to the stage with a spotlight. She walked down to ringside and placed an hourglass in the ring as a "fall and pray!" chant came from the crowd. Scarlett then turned the hourglass upside down and walked away as the sand began to fall. Scarlett made her exit up the ramp and stopped to look back at Cole as he clutched the NXT Title. NXT went off the air with another spotlight shining on the hourglass.

Scarlett tweeted after the show and wrote, "[hourglass emoji] The end is near..."

Kross added in a follow-up tweet, "Yes."

Kross did not appear on tonight's show but they did take a look at his Takeover win over Tommaso Ciampa.

As noted before at this link, NXT North American Champion Keith Lee indicated earlier in the show that he may be interested in Cole's title. WWE released post-show video, seen below, where Cole talked to Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong about he's not worried for Lee, Kross or Finn Balor.

"I've been thinking about a lot of stuff and obviously dealing with Dexter has been a major priority," Cole said. "But now, guys, I've got a lot of people gunning for my NXT Championship. I've got Finn Balor talking trash, Keith Lee trying to get in my face, and now what, Karrion Kross going out and leaving like a... what's that thing called? With the sand? Whatever, this weird clock. And they're trying to prove something to me like I'm going to be afraid. It's like they forget that I am the greatest NXT Champion there has ever been. I've had this title for over a frickin' year. Nobody can beat me, I don't care if it's 3-on-1. Nobody can beat me. I'm the greatest. I'm the greatest."

Stay tuned for updates on the Kross vs. Cole feud. Below are several shots from tonight's NXT main event and show-closing segment, plus related tweets: